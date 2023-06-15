Grant River Transit rate hike to take effect on Canada Day

Send this page to someone via email

Those who ride public transit in Waterloo Region will have to fork over some extra funds beginning on Canada Day.

Back in February, a fare hike of 2.5 per cent (on average) was approved by Waterloo Regional Council as part of the budget process. The rise in rates will take effect on July 1.

The region says the move was made to cover rising operating costs as well as to grow the system for future ridership.

“A 2.5 per cent fare increase will go into effect later this year to support a 5.0 per cent increase to service hours,” a spokesperson for the region told Global News back in February.

“Improvements include additional weekend service, additional trips to reduce overcrowding, and restoration of university, college and iXpress routes to pre-pandemic levels.”

This will move will see single-fare tickets jump to $3.75 from $3.50 while the cost of monthly passes will climb to $92 from $90. A full list of fare increases can be found on the transit website.

The region notes that those living on low income can apply for its Affordable Transit Program which allows for a 48 per cent discount on monthly passes, stored value and MobilityPLUS tickets.