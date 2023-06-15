Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

S&P/TSX composite creeps higher in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets up

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 15, 2023 11:55 am
Click to play video: 'U.S. Federal Reserve leaves key rate unchanged, signals future hikes'
U.S. Federal Reserve leaves key rate unchanged, signals future hikes
WATCH ABOVE: U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday the central bank would leave interest rates unchanged but said that future rate hikes would be needed to bring inflation down to two per cent.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada’s main stock index crept higher in late-morning trading, boosted by strength in the energy and base metal stocks, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 4.90 points at 20,019.99.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 350.58 points at 34,329.91. The S&P 500 index was up 31.36 points at 4,403.95, while the Nasdaq composite was up 72.27 points at 13,698.75.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.51 cents US compared with 75.20 cents US on Wednesday.

Trending Now

The August crude contract was up US$1.59 at US$70.05 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up 20 cents at US$2.54 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$4.20 at US$1,964.70 an ounce and the July copper contract was up two cents at US$3.89 a pound.

Advertisement
More on Money
TorontoEconomyTSXstock marketToronto Stock ExchangeS&P/TSX composite indexS&P/TSX composite
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content