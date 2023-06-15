Menu

Blogs

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, June 15

By David Giles Global News
Posted June 15, 2023 11:51 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, June 15'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, June 15
WATCH: Cooler and breezy — Chantal Wagner has what you need to know in your Thursday, June 15, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.
Father’s Day gift ideas, a look at Saskatoon’s commercial real estate market and Pearl seeks a home in Adopt a Pet.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, June 15, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Father’s Day gift ideas with Maygen Kardash

There are many ways to treat dad on the special day set aside for him.

Chantal Wagner is joined by Sneakers and Lipstick blogger Maygen Kardaash, who has some gift ideas for Father’s Day.

Click to play video: 'Father’s Day gift ideas with Maygen Kardash'
Father’s Day gift ideas with Maygen Kardash

Office vacancy trends in downtown Saskatoon

A new report from ReMax shows sentiment is shifting in Canada’s commercial real estate sector.

It suggests a significant upswing in demand may be on the way as the market continues to evolve coming out of the pandemic.

Brent Hass with ReMax Canada joins Chris Carr to discuss trends in Saskatoon’s office space and changes in vacancy rates over the last few years.

Click to play video: 'Office vacancy trends in downtown Saskatoon'
Office vacancy trends in downtown Saskatoon

Pearl seeks a home in Adopt a Pet

Pearl is one of several mature dogs at the Saskatoon SPCA in need of a new home.

Jemma Omidian describes the best type of home for the four-year-old Rottweiler.

Omidian also looks at some of the upcoming events at the shelter, including dog adoption days.

Click to play video: 'Pearl seeks a home in Adopt a Pet'
Pearl seeks a home in Adopt a Pet

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, June 15

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, June 15.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, June 15'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, June 15
Adopt a PetSaskatoon SPCAFather's DayGlobal News Morning SaskatoonCommercial Real EstateOffice SpaceMaygen KardashRE/MAX Canada
