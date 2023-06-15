Canada home prices heat up in May as rebound continues 

Send this page to someone via email

The rebound in Canada’s housing market continued in May as home sales and prices accelerated while supply remained tight.

The Canadian Real Estate Association said Thursday that sales were up in 70 per cent of local markets last month.

Sales activity increased 5.1 per cent month-to-month, CREA said. The number of sales was also up 1.4 per cent year-over-year, which CREA noted was the first annual increase in almost two years.

Sales prices were also up year-over-year. The national average home price was $729,000 last month, up 3.2 per cent from May of last year.

2:16 Canada’s housing crisis nears boiling point

The number of newly listed homes on the market was up 6.8 per cent in May compared with April. While there was an uptick in sellers in the market, the sales-to-new-listings ratio of 67.9 per cent is still well above the long-term average of 55.1 per cent, CREA said.

Story continues below advertisement

CREA chair Larry Cerqua said in at statement that the housing rebound is evident with both home sales and prices back in “positive territory.” But he cautioned that the ongoing lack of supply could limit the volume of sales even as prices continue to recover.

The May housing report does not capture the impact of the Bank of Canada’s surprise rate hike earlier this month, which raised the cost of borrowing and further limited how much home prospective buyers could afford.

Concerns about a lack of new supply hitting the housing market come as the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. reports the pace of homebuilding slowed in May.

CMHC says the annual pace of housing starts in May dropped 23 per cent compared with April as new construction of apartments, condos and other types of multi-unit housing projects in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal fell.

The national housing agency says the seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts was 202,494 units in May, down from 261,357 units in April.

More to come.

— with files from The Canadian Press