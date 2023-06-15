Woman wanted for fleeing arrest, hitting cop car, ‘endangering lives’: Toronto police

Send this page to someone via email

A woman wanted on outstanding warrants fled officers in North York earlier this week, crashing into three vehicles before getting away, police say.

Toronto police said at around 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were investigating a woman wanted on outstanding warrants in the Dufferin Street and Finch Avenue area.

When officers attempted to arrest her, officers allege she fled in a vehicle and struck a police vehicle.

Police said she then mounted the sidewalk and collided with two other vehicles “in a busy plaza, endangering lives.”

The suspect fled in a grey Mercedes GLC SUV — which is believed to be stolen — north on Alness Street, police said.

Toronto resident Colbie Harris, 31, is wanted for several offences including dangerous operation, operation while disqualified, three counts of failing to stop at the scene of an accident, three counts of failing to comply with probation, failing to comply with a release order, theft of a motor vehicle, and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime.

Police said she’s five feet five inches, 160 pounds, and has long blonde hair.

Anyone with information can contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.