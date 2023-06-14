Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Swimmer dies in Lake Ontario near Mississauga’s Lakefront Promenade

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 14, 2023 9:51 pm
Peel police were called to the edge of Lake Ontario in Mississauga. View image in full screen
Peel police were called to the edge of Lake Ontario in Mississauga. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man has died in Mississauga, Ont., while swimming in Lake Ontario on Wednesday evening, police say.

Peel Regional Police said just before 4 p.m., the force received 911 calls reporting a lone male swimmer in his 60s in distress. The calls came from the Lakefront Promenade area of Mississauga.

Police said rescue efforts involving the marine unit and fire services were attempted.

Rescuers searched until 6 p.m. without any luck. Police said they believed the man swam from McMillan Park across the bay but things went wrong when he tried to return.

Trending Now

Peel Const. Tyler Bell said the water was calm and police were working to verify if there was a medical emergency. It took around two hours to locate the body, he said.

More on Canada
peel regional policeMississaugaSwimmingLake OntarioMississauga Fireswimmer in distressLakefront Promenade
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content