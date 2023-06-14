Swimmer dies in Lake Ontario near Mississauga’s Lakefront Promenade

Send this page to someone via email

A man has died in Mississauga, Ont., while swimming in Lake Ontario on Wednesday evening, police say.

Peel Regional Police said just before 4 p.m., the force received 911 calls reporting a lone male swimmer in his 60s in distress. The calls came from the Lakefront Promenade area of Mississauga.

Police said rescue efforts involving the marine unit and fire services were attempted.

Rescuers searched until 6 p.m. without any luck. Police said they believed the man swam from McMillan Park across the bay but things went wrong when he tried to return.

Peel Const. Tyler Bell said the water was calm and police were working to verify if there was a medical emergency. It took around two hours to locate the body, he said.