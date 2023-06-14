Menu

Canada

Parts of Circle Drive still closed as ongoing repairs cause more damage

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted June 14, 2023 7:41 pm
Circle Drive was closed off Tuesday morning heading northbound by 33rd Street. View image in full screen
Circle Drive was closed off Tuesday morning heading northbound by 33rd Street. Global News/ Devon Latchuk
More water main breaks on Circle Drive at 33rd Street in Saskatoon have prolonged the repair process that city crews started Tuesday morning.

Northbound lanes on Circle Drive between 33rd Street and Airport Drive are still closed after another break happened while repairing the initial leak.

Homes and businesses west of Circle Drive and south of Airport Drive might see lower water pressure.

The City said northbound lanes won’t be open until later this week, but an official date has not been given.

