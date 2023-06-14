Menu

Crime

Prince Albert woman charged in fatal assault of 15-year-old girl from Big River First Nation

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted June 14, 2023 6:18 pm
A 15-year-old girl from the Big River First Nation is dead after a serious assault where a 22-year-old woman is charged with second-degree murder. View image in full screen
A 15-year-old girl from the Big River First Nation is dead after a serious assault where a 22-year-old woman is charged with second-degree murder. Natasha Pace/File Photo
A 22-year-old woman from Prince Albert, Sask., has been charged with second-degree murder following a serious assault on Big River First Nation.

According to a release, the Big River RCMP were notified of the assault Monday at approximately 8:45 p.m.

“Investigation determined an adult female assaulted a female youth, who was later pronounced deceased by EMS,” police stated. “She has been identified as a 15-year-old girl from Big River First Nation. Her family has been notified.”

The suspect, Maryanna Sakebow was arrested at the scene. She was scheduled to appear in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Wednesday.

