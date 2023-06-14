Menu

Fire

One person dead, 10 homeless after house fire in western Nova Scotia: Red Cross

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 14, 2023 4:49 pm
The Canadian Red Cross logo is seen in this handout. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO. View image in full screen
One person is dead following a house fire in western Nova Scotia.

The Canadian Red Cross says the fire broke out this morning in Grosses Coques, an Acadian community about 65 kilometres northeast of Yarmouth.

The two-storey home in Digby County was destroyed.

Ten members of an extended family were forced to seek refuge with other relatives and friends.

Red Cross volunteers from Yarmouth have provided some of the displaced with food, clothing and other essential items.

Highway 1 was closed for several hours.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

