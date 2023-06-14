University of Guelph student earns degree a half-century later

At 72 years old, an upcoming graduate from the University of Guelph is proving age is nothing but a number.

Steven Potter will be in Ontario’s Royal City for Thursday’s College of Arts convocation. After first enrolling at the university in 1971, Potter will be receiving a bachelor of arts degree.

“I was going to get a degree in history,” said Potter. “I enrolled as a mature student so I was on my own to pay my way through. I ran out of money in the first semester so I went back work in Toronto. When I realized I didn’t like working, I saved some money and returned for the summer semester.”

A number of things happened to Potter along the way. Before going to U of G, he joined the Ontario Provincial Police after dropping out of high school in Toronto. Over the next 20 years, Potter worked in various provincial ministries. Then in 1991, he opened up a human resources consulting business in Lanark near Ottawa.

“I had every intention of finishing the degree,” Potter said. “But then like a lot of people, life gets in the way.”

Potter took some credit courses at the University of Toronto. Then in 2006, he reapplied to U of G to resume his studies. Potter recently completed his final course in introductory Italian to earn his degree.

In between work and study, Potter also took time off to raise a family. He has two children, one of whom, his daughter, will be in attendance Thursday along with her husband and their two children. Potter said he had no problem returning to the classroom where his classmates are young enough to be his grandchildren.

“I sound older but I don’t try to sound like I’ve been there, done that or be a know-it-all,” Potter said. “I also try to not sound too young like I’m trying to be ‘with it’ and use the current language.”

Potter will be one of 150 graduating students receiving their degrees on Thursday. His will come 52 years after he first step onto the campus.

Potter offered some advice for those who left in the middle of post-secondary studies and are not sure if they’ll ever finish their degree.

“Set some goals. Write down five things you like to do and put it in your pocket,” said Potter. “Even if five years from now, you look at those five goals and have not completed a single one, just remind yourself of something pleasant you want to do and keep that in mind.”