St. Albert resumes regular water consumption after reservoir levels recover

The city of St. Albert, Alta., is returning to regular water consumption after its reservoirs were replenished Tuesday.

The city had originally asked residents and business owners to conserve water Monday, saying that the reservoirs were at “near critical” levels, but they are now at “normal levels.”

“The city is now returning to all essential and non-essential water use including activities such as street sweeping, washing city vehicles, filling pools, hydrant flushing and firefighter training, as needed,” said the city.

The Versailles Park Splash Pad, which had been closed to preserve water, reopened Tuesday afternoon, according to the city.

The city said water levels in the reservoirs will continue to be closely monitored going forward.