Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

St. Albert resumes regular water consumption after reservoir levels recover

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted June 14, 2023 5:02 pm
Click to play video: 'Burst pipe causes sewage to spill into Big Lake, triggers water quality advisory'
Burst pipe causes sewage to spill into Big Lake, triggers water quality advisory
Burst pipe causes sewage to spill into Big Lake, triggers water quality advisory – Jan 20, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The city of St. Albert, Alta., is returning to regular water consumption after its reservoirs were replenished Tuesday.

The city had originally asked residents and business owners to conserve water Monday, saying that the reservoirs were at “near critical” levels, but they are now at “normal levels.”

“The city is now returning to all essential and non-essential water use including activities such as street sweeping, washing city vehicles, filling pools, hydrant flushing and firefighter training, as needed,” said the city.

The Versailles Park Splash Pad, which had been closed to preserve water, reopened Tuesday afternoon, according to the city.

The city said water levels in the reservoirs will continue to be closely monitored going forward.

Click to play video: 'Bracing for a busy wildfire season'
Bracing for a busy wildfire season
St. AlbertDroughtHot Weatherextreme heatAlberta heatWater useWater consumptionConserve waterWater reservoirWater Use Ban
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content