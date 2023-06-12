Menu

Environment

St. Albert residents asked to conserve water due to low reservoir levels

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted June 12, 2023 2:21 pm
Click to play video: 'Edmonton weather forecast: June 11, 2023'
Edmonton weather forecast: June 11, 2023
WATCH: Here's Kevin O'Connell's June 11, 2023 weather forecast for Edmonton, Alberta and the surrounding area.
The City of St. Albert, Alta., is asking residents and business owners to conserve water due to hot, dry weather and high water demand.

The three reservoirs that store water for community use and fire protection are at “near critical” levels, according to the city.

“The weather forecasts are expecting rain on Wednesday, but we need to prepare for the possibility that the hot, dry weather will continue,” said the city.

The city asked residents to consider the following to help conserve water:

  • Using water from rain barrels for outdoor watering
  • Reducing use, especially during peak demand times of 6 to 9 a.m. and 6 to 9 p.m.
  • Not watering lawns and plants and delaying filling pools and hot tubs
  • If watering must be done, either use timers to water overnight or use a hose with a shut-off nozzle during the coolest part of the day, and make sure the sprinklers aren’t wasting water by watering driveways and sidewalks

There are not water restrictions in place at this time and the actions are voluntary.

Click to play video: 'Alberta wildfires trending upwards in past decade'
Alberta wildfires trending upwards in past decade

City crews have already discontinued non-essential water use like filling pools, street sweeping, firefighter training, washing city-owned vehicles and hydrant flushing, according to a news release Monday.

Additionally, the Versailles Park Splash Pad is closed as the park operates on a non-recirculating water system, the city said, adding it will provide an update when it can be reopened.

