Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run along Highway 3: Princeton RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A man was seriously injured in a hit-and-run last Friday, say Princeton RCMP, who are seeking the public’s help.

According to police, the male victim was returning to his home around midnight after securing a loose horse along the 6000 block of Highway 3 in Hedley.

RCMP say while he was walking, the man was struck by a white SUV, possibly a Kia, which sustained damage to its windshield, grille and hood.

2:07 Toronto Hit-and-run victim says he confronted driver over taxi scam

“The driver of the Kia failed to stop and departed the scene,” said Princeton RCMP. “It was last seen travelling towards Hedley and Keremeos on Highway 3.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the victim sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has dashcam video or additional information, is asked to contact the Princeton RCMP at 250-295-6911 and quote file number 2023-805.