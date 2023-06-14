Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run along Highway 3: Princeton RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 14, 2023 3:54 pm
File photo. View image in full screen
File photo. Matt Rourke / The Associated Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man was seriously injured in a hit-and-run last Friday, say Princeton RCMP, who are seeking the public’s help.

According to police, the male victim was returning to his home around midnight after securing a loose horse along the 6000 block of Highway 3 in Hedley.

RCMP say while he was walking, the man was struck by a white SUV, possibly a Kia, which sustained damage to its windshield, grille and hood.

Click to play video: 'Toronto Hit-and-run victim says he confronted driver over taxi scam'
Toronto Hit-and-run victim says he confronted driver over taxi scam

“The driver of the Kia failed to stop and departed the scene,” said Princeton RCMP. “It was last seen travelling towards Hedley and Keremeos on Highway 3.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Police say the victim sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has dashcam video or additional information, is asked to contact the Princeton RCMP at 250-295-6911 and quote file number 2023-805.

Click to play video: 'Girl, 8, killed in hit-and-run while getting out of car at Burlington school'
Girl, 8, killed in hit-and-run while getting out of car at Burlington school
Hit and RunBC Interiorsouthern interiorHighway 3PrincetonHedleyPrinceton BCPrinceton RCMPHighway 3 hit-and-run
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content