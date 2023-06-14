First Nation in Manitoba celebrates Whitecloud, Golden Knights win for Stanley Cup

Send this page to someone via email

The Sioux Valley Dakota Nation in Manitoba is celebrating one of its own, Zach Whitecloud, after his team, the Vegas Golden Knights, won the Stanley Cup.

The First Nation says Whitecloud and the team’s win brings honour to the community and to the Dakota Nation as a whole.

It says the player, who is a member of the First Nation, represents the community’s values.

View image in full screen Tim Whitecloud was at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg on April 24 to cheer on his son, Zach, who plays for the Vegas Golden Knights. Credit Tim Whitecloud

The First Nation says Whitecloud’s journey is a testament to what can be achieved when one is committed, resilient and dedicated.

Story continues below advertisement

Whitecloud plays defence for the Golden Knights.

Vegas beat the Florida Panthers 9-3 last night to capture the Stanley Cup for the first time.