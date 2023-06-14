Menu

Canada

Man breaches parole, faces charges for impaired driving, gun possession, say Dauphin RCMP

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted June 14, 2023 3:22 pm
Dauphin RCMP conducted a roadside search of a vehicle on June 13. yielding a homemade gun, ammunition, multiple cellphones and Canadian currency. A 37-year-old man is in custody. View image in full screen
Dauphin RCMP conducted a roadside search of a vehicle on June 13. yielding a homemade gun, ammunition, multiple cellphones and Canadian currency. A 37-year-old man is in custody. Credit Dauphin RCMP
A man is in custody following a roadside stop conducted by RCMP in Dauphin, Man.

Officers on patrol Tuesday night spotted a vehicle driving at high speeds, northbound at Main Street in Dauphin, prompting a traffic stop. A roadside alcohol screening test was taken for the 37-year-old driver, which police say he failed.

A search of the vehicle yielded a bag of unmarked cigarettes, a homemade gun with an attached bayonet, ammunition, multiple cellphones, and Canadian currency. Officers say the suspect breached several of his parole conditions related to drug-trafficking charges.

The suspect now faces a slew of other charges, from the unauthorized possession of a firearm or prohibited weapon, driving while impaired, and the possession of property obtained by crime.

