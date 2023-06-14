Menu

Crime

Suspects sought after front doors smashed at Peterborough businesses: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 14, 2023 2:37 pm
Peterborough police are seeking two suspects after the front doors of businesses were found smashed early June 14, 2023. View image in full screen
Peterborough police are seeking two suspects after the front doors of businesses were found smashed early June 14, 2023. Peterborough Police Service
Two suspects are being sought after two businesses in Peterborough, Ont., were found damaged early Wednesday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 6 a.m., officers responded to reports of a break-in at a plaza in the area of Park and McDonnel streets.

Officers discovered the front door had been smashed on two businesses, however, no items appear to have been taken. No injuries were reported.

Police believe two people may be involved in the incidents. The suspects are described as wearing hoodies and walking eastbound away from the area with bicycles.

Anyone with information can call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at stopcrimehere.ca.

