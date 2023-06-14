Menu

Crime

2 stolen camper trailers discovered near Grand River in Kitchener: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 14, 2023 2:29 pm
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
Two stolen camper trailers were recently discovered by Waterloo Regional Police in the area where Highway 8 passes over the Grand River.

The trailers were discovered on June 6, and police say officers soon discovered that they had been reported stolen in Waterloo Region.

Police were unable to provide further information as to where the trailers were found.

They say that a 47-year-old man from Kitchener, Ont., has been arrested in connection to the case. He has been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000.

