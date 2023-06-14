Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, June 14

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon real estate market update, bedroom renovations at the “Centric” Lake House, and preparing for a new Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan season.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, June 14, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Busy summer season predicted for Saskatoon’s real estate market

A busy summer season could be in store for Saskatoon’s real estate market, according to Century 21 Fusion realtor Ashley Turner.

She says sales were on par in May with prices slightly up, but there are concerns over inventory levels.

Turner looks at the market and walks Chantal Wagner through one house on the market in Real Estate YXE.

Bedroom renovations at the ‘Centric’ Lake House: Décor and Design

A big overhaul was done on the upper floor of the “Centric” Lake House, including combining three rooms into a primary bedroom.

Tamara Bowman from Metric Design looks at what went into the planning and design of the renovated floor.

Bowman also looks at how they furnished the space in Décor and Design.

Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan gears up for a new season

Another season of Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan is almost set to premiere.

Among the plays this season are Romeo and Juliet and As You Like It.

Chantal Wagner speaks with artistic director Kayvon Khoshkam about the upcoming season, ongoing preparations and what else is being planned for the year.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, June 14

Thunderstorm risk as the day heats up — Chantal Wagner has your Wednesday, June 14, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

