Magrath Mansion designated as Edmonton historic resource

A mansion previously owned by Will and Ana Magrath, now owned by Concordia University and found in the highlands of Edmonton, has been declared a municipal historic resource.

The city council made the designation on Tuesday.

The Magrath Mansion had already been designated as a provincial historic resource in 1975.

Designating the mansion as a historic site allows the city to work on building preservation. The city will work with the property owners by providing financial support for renovations and ongoing maintenance.

A designation also prevents and protects properties from demolition.

History of the Mansion

The Magraths built the mansion in 1913 with the hopes of finding business opportunities in the west.

Will Magrath and his business partner created a company called the Magrath-Holgate Company in which they would work to develop a neighbourhood for entrepreneurs and professionals in the highlands. The company purchased 550 plots of land to develop into the neighbourhood.

During this project in 1913, a recession began and the company developed only 50 of the plots.

William Magrath died in 1920 and the city took possession of the mansion in 1931 due to unpaid property tax.

“Although their dreams didn’t exactly work out for them, they helped set the foundation for the city we live in and enjoy today. Ada Boulevard (the street) running in front of the Magrath Mansion was named for Mrs. Magrath.

“People like William and Ada Magrath were early visionaries of what Edmonton could become,” said Erik Backstrom, a heritage planner with the City of Edmonton.

New owners

Concordia University of Edmonton is now the owner of the Magrath mansion. It uses the mansion as part of its campus.

The mansion is being used for educational activities and donor, alumni, community and fundraising events. All proceeds raised go toward supporting the students at Concordia University.

“Our Magrath Campus is a natural evolution for our boutique university as we continue to grow. We look forward to continuing to support students to be independent thinkers, ethical leaders and citizens for the common good,” said Dr. Tim Loreman, president and vice-chancellor of Concordia University.

Historic Resource Management Plan

The city has a plan including 24 policies and 88 action items to assist in the identification and preservation of historic resources.

The Historic Resource Management Plan was initiated in 1985 and since then 177 properties have become designated municipal historic sites with plans for more says the city.