Fire

Abandoned warehouse downtown catches fire: Calgary Fire Department

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted June 14, 2023 9:07 am
The Calgary Fire Department said reports of an explosion at a distillery located at the 1500 block of 34 Avenue S.E. came in at around 1:20 p.m. on Jan. 17, 2022. View image in full screen
The Calgary Fire Department said reports of an explosion at a distillery located at the 1500 block of 34 Avenue S.E. came in at around 1:20 p.m. on Jan. 17, 2022. Global News
An abandoned warehouse in the 400 block of Seven Avenue SE had “significant” fire and smoke coming from the building early Wednesday, Calgary fire crews said.

Calgary Fire Department gained access to the building quickly and began to attempt to put out the fire from inside the warehouse.

Crews had to exit the warehouse as circumstances changed. The crews began fighting the fire outside and working to protect the surrounding areas.

Parademics were at the scene, but there were no reported injuries.

Calgary police were controlling traffic, and Atco and Enmax were ensuring there were no hazards.

Calgary fire is still at the scene and an investigator is working to determine cause of the fire.

FireCalgary PoliceAHSCalgary fire departmentCPSCalgary FireEnmaxAtcoAbandonedWarehouseDowntown Fireabandoned warehouseabandoned warehouse fireCalgary abandoned warehouse fire
