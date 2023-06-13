Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame reveals Class of 2023

The two men who founded Big White Ski Resort will be enshrined in the Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame later this year.
On Tuesday, the Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame (COSHOF) announced its class of inductees for 2023, and among the list are Cliff Serwa and Doug Mervyn, who opened Big White in 1963.
A branch of the Kelowna Museums Society, the Sports Hall of Fame honours local athletes, coaches, teams, builders and pioneers who have distinguished themselves.
This year’s class also includes three Okanagan residents — athletes Gerry Austgarden of Kelowna and Sonya Gaudet of Vernon plus coach Joe Rae of Osoyoos — who led Canada to Olympic gold in Paralympic curling.
Tuesday’s announcement was made at the Okanagan Heritage Museum, home of the COSHOF.
The 2023 inductees are:
David Bingham (builder category)
- Involved in School District 23 sports since 1975
- Coached boys and girls volleyball and basketball teams
- Honoured in 2004 by BC School Sports for service and contribution
- President for BC School Sports
Jim and Karen Bates (builder category)
- Helped form Kelowna Running Club
- Formed Kelowna Apple Triathlon
- Ran Ski-to-Sea race
- Started a women’s charity run and raised over $100,000
- Assisted with Telemark & Nordic ski clubs
- Brought World Championship Triathlon to Kelowna (1988)
Clayton Miller (athlete)
- Canadian national team member
- Top Canadian at several international skeet-shooting events
- National skeet champion: 1996, 2000
- Top Canadian and 20th overall at the 1996 Olympics
- Bronze medalist at the 1999 Pan American Games
Team Canada Wheelchair Curling (team)
- Gerry Austgarden (Kelowna), Sonya Gaudet (Vernon), Chris Daw (Ont.), Gary Cormack (Surrey), and coach Joe Rae (Osoyoos)
- Competed in the 2004 Canadian national championships
- Picked to represent Canadian Paralympic team after eight months of trials
- 2006 Paralympic gold medalists in Italy
Cliff Serwa and Doug Mervyn (Bennett award 2023)
- Original builders and operators of Big White Mountain
- Cliff and Doug first attempted to reach the top of Big White Mountain on cross-country skis when they are fresh out of high school
- Big White Ski Resort is celebrating its 60th year of operation in December 2023
- The mountain has hosted numerous provincial, Canadian and international ski and snowboard events
According to organizers, nominations from the public are scrutinized by a committee, then a selection committee, with the Sports Legacy committee making the final approval.
This year’s induction ceremony will take place on Nov. 16.
“We’re celebrating our 16th anniversary this year,” said Pat Kennedy, COSHOF manager, “and with so much sporting talent and passion in our region, we know that there will always be more incredible people and teams to honour.”
