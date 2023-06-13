Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame reveals Class of 2023

Send this page to someone via email

The two men who founded Big White Ski Resort will be enshrined in the Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame later this year.

On Tuesday, the Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame (COSHOF) announced its class of inductees for 2023, and among the list are Cliff Serwa and Doug Mervyn, who opened Big White in 1963.

A branch of the Kelowna Museums Society, the Sports Hall of Fame honours local athletes, coaches, teams, builders and pioneers who have distinguished themselves.

2:26 COSHOF ‘Class of 2022’ Inducted

This year’s class also includes three Okanagan residents — athletes Gerry Austgarden of Kelowna and Sonya Gaudet of Vernon plus coach Joe Rae of Osoyoos — who led Canada to Olympic gold in Paralympic curling.

Story continues below advertisement

Tuesday’s announcement was made at the Okanagan Heritage Museum, home of the COSHOF.

The 2023 inductees are:

David Bingham (builder category)

Involved in School District 23 sports since 1975

Coached boys and girls volleyball and basketball teams

Honoured in 2004 by BC School Sports for service and contribution

President for BC School Sports

Jim and Karen Bates (builder category)

Helped form Kelowna Running Club

Formed Kelowna Apple Triathlon

Ran Ski-to-Sea race

Started a women’s charity run and raised over $100,000

Assisted with Telemark & Nordic ski clubs

Brought World Championship Triathlon to Kelowna (1988)

2:05 Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame announces inductees for Class of 2021

Clayton Miller (athlete)

Canadian national team member

Top Canadian at several international skeet-shooting events

National skeet champion: 1996, 2000

Top Canadian and 20th overall at the 1996 Olympics

Bronze medalist at the 1999 Pan American Games

Team Canada Wheelchair Curling (team)

Gerry Austgarden (Kelowna), Sonya Gaudet (Vernon), Chris Daw (Ont.), Gary Cormack (Surrey), and coach Joe Rae (Osoyoos)

Competed in the 2004 Canadian national championships

Picked to represent Canadian Paralympic team after eight months of trials

2006 Paralympic gold medalists in Italy

Cliff Serwa and Doug Mervyn (Bennett award 2023)

Original builders and operators of Big White Mountain

Cliff and Doug first attempted to reach the top of Big White Mountain on cross-country skis when they are fresh out of high school

Big White Ski Resort is celebrating its 60th year of operation in December 2023

The mountain has hosted numerous provincial, Canadian and international ski and snowboard events

2:40 Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame 2019

According to organizers, nominations from the public are scrutinized by a committee, then a selection committee, with the Sports Legacy committee making the final approval.

Story continues below advertisement

This year’s induction ceremony will take place on Nov. 16.

“We’re celebrating our 16th anniversary this year,” said Pat Kennedy, COSHOF manager, “and with so much sporting talent and passion in our region, we know that there will always be more incredible people and teams to honour.”