Police identify body found in dumpster beside Liberty Village building

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Toronto have identified the man found dead in Liberty Village on Thursday and are appealing to the public for information.

On June 8, a suspicious death investigation was started in the area of East Liberty Street and Western Battery Road. Toronto police said its homicide and missing persons units were leading the probe.

On Tuesday, the deceased was identified as Reeyaz Habib, a 53-year-old man from Toronto. He was reported missing the day after the investigation began, on June 9.

Homicide Det. Keri Fernandes told Global News the investigation revolved around human remains found in a dumpster outside a building on Western Battery Road. Habib, who has been identified as the body, was last seen on June 5 and police want to know about his movements after the last sighting.

Fernandes said the deceased lived in the building and they were trying to determine the cause of death.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking for information about what Habib may have been doing between June 4 and June 8. Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.

— with files from Global News’ Tracy Tong