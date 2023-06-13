Menu

Crime

Police seek three suspects accused of armed robbery on Hamilton’s eastside

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 13, 2023 5:25 pm
A photo of the side of a Hamilton police cruiser. View image in full screen
Hamilton police are seeking three males accused of robbing an east side commercial business on Jun 11, 2021. Global News
Police are seeking three suspects in a brazen daytime armed robbery at a commercial business in Hamilton’s east side this past weekend.

Investigators say one of the trio of males brandished a handgun and demanded cash and electronics from a store around 4:45 p.m. Sunday in the area of Barton Street East and Kenilworth Avenue North.

Accomplices collected money and product before all three fled the scene in a dark-coloured vehicle, say police.

The suspect that wielded the firearm was wearing white and grey sweatshirts, according to detectives, while one of the other two wore a black sweatshirt and the third a grey hoodie

The ages of the suspects are not known and all wore dark pants.

Anyone with information and possibly surveillance video can reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.

HamiltonHamilton newsHamilton PoliceArmed RobberyHamilton Crimebarton street eastKenilworth Avenue NorthHamilton armed robbery
