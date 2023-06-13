Police seek three suspects accused of armed robbery on Hamilton’s eastside

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are seeking three suspects in a brazen daytime armed robbery at a commercial business in Hamilton’s east side this past weekend.

Investigators say one of the trio of males brandished a handgun and demanded cash and electronics from a store around 4:45 p.m. Sunday in the area of Barton Street East and Kenilworth Avenue North.

Accomplices collected money and product before all three fled the scene in a dark-coloured vehicle, say police.

Hamilton Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying three suspects involved in an armed robbery at a commercial business. READ MORE: https://t.co/SdlzMUMK6G — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) June 13, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect that wielded the firearm was wearing white and grey sweatshirts, according to detectives, while one of the other two wore a black sweatshirt and the third a grey hoodie

The ages of the suspects are not known and all wore dark pants.

Anyone with information and possibly surveillance video can reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.