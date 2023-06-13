Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man killed in Aurora, Ont. double shooting identified by police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 13, 2023 4:44 pm
York Regional Police patch is shown Dec, 19, 2022. View image in full screen
York Regional Police patch is shown Dec, 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police have identified a man killed in a double shooting in Aurora, Ont., on Monday.

York Regional Police said officers were called to a home on Stubbs Lane in the area northwest of Wellington Street east and Leslie Streets on Monday at 12:17 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Officers said a man and woman were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to police, the man was pronounced deceased at the scene. He has now been identified as 38-year-old Mohmmad-Saeid Boubash from Aurora.

Police said the female victim — a 31-year-old woman from Aurora — was taken to hospital. She was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and was released.

According to police, investigators believe this was a targetted shooting, but do not have any suspect information.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information or who may have dashcam or other footage is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Ottawa renews crackdown on gun, gang violence with $390M in funding'
Ottawa renews crackdown on gun, gang violence with $390M in funding
ShootingYork Regional PoliceYRPAuroraShooting InvestigationAurora Crimecrime aurorashooting investigation aurora
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content