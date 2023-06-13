Man killed in Aurora, Ont. double shooting identified by police

Send this page to someone via email

Police have identified a man killed in a double shooting in Aurora, Ont., on Monday.

York Regional Police said officers were called to a home on Stubbs Lane in the area northwest of Wellington Street east and Leslie Streets on Monday at 12:17 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Officers said a man and woman were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to police, the man was pronounced deceased at the scene. He has now been identified as 38-year-old Mohmmad-Saeid Boubash from Aurora.

Police said the female victim — a 31-year-old woman from Aurora — was taken to hospital. She was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and was released.

According to police, investigators believe this was a targetted shooting, but do not have any suspect information.

Anyone with information or who may have dashcam or other footage is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.