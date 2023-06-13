Green light: Blackfriars Bridge likely to remain open to vehicles

Send this page to someone via email

It was a green light for cars at city hall Tuesday afternoon as committee members supported keeping Blackfriars Bridge open to vehicular traffic.

Members of the Civic Works Committee voted in favour of a motion put forward by Coun. Hadleigh McAlister that would keep the status quo of vehicles travelling eastbound and pedestrians and cyclists crossing in both directions.

The vote stemmed from a staff report presenting a study on the long-term use of the downtown bridge, with options for keeping the bridge configuration as is, closing the bridge to vehicles from May to October or making the bridge a pedestrian and cycling option only.

While staff had recommended the second option of the compromise for closing the bridge half the year to vehicles — which was favoured by the ward area councillor, David Ferreira — committee members opted to vote to keep the bridge open to all modes of transportation.

McAlister said while he appreciated the idea of making Blackfriars Bridge accessible to active transportation only, keeping the bridge open to cars serves more Londoners than any other option.

“(Blackfriars Bridge) is a key access point for the downtown and I would like to see shared usage for all modes of transit,” said McAlister during the committee meeting.

“In the current climate, I think it’s warranted to keep it open for everyone.”

Ward 11 Coun. Paul Van Meerbergen, who seconded the motion, echoed McAlister’s sentiments, adding the bridge is vital for allowing as many options as possible for travelling throughout the city.

While most councillors who spoke on the subject — including a handful of members not part of the committee but joining as guests spoke in favour of the eventual winning option — not all gave their support.

Committee member Coun. Sam Trosow said during the meeting that keeping the bridge open to vehicles year-round was an “irresponsible” move. The ward six councillor cited the climate emergency action plan and the safety of pedestrians on the bridge as reasons to limit its use.

“I think this is not good policy and certainly not in keeping with our declared climate emergency,” Trosow said.

Trosow had attempted to add a clause that would have requested a study on the long-term costs associated with maintenance of the bridge, with it closed to vehicles versus open, but got no seconder for the motion.

Ultimately, Trosow was the lone no vote, with members McAlister, Van Meerbergen, Peter Cuddy and chair Corrine Rahman voting in favour.

Visiting councillors were a little more mixed but still had a majority supporting the favoured option.

Deputy mayor Shawn Lewis concurred with McAlister’s sentiments of keeping the bridge open to allow for more downtown access, especially with ongoing road construction.

“Until the rapid transit downtown loop is finished… I am not interested in taking away access points, opportunities for people to come downtown,” said Lewis.

Ferreira was the lone member to voice support for the staff-recommended compromise of limiting vehicles to the winter months. He noted that in his interactions with residents, the issue was very divisive, with people split in opinions.

In a survey of over 1,200 residents completed over the past year, 49 per cent strongly agreed to permanently ban vehicles from the bridge, while 38 per cent strongly disagreed.

As part of the discussion, a public participation meeting was held where most Londoners voiced their support in favour of closing the bridge to cars. Of the 14 people that spoke, 10 favoured closing the bridge to vehicles.

The committee’s decision will come before full council on June 27 for approval.