London, Ont., council to consider compromise on Blackfriars Bridge traffic

A city committee will consider a comprise next week on whether vehicles should continue to be allowed to traverse Blackfriars Bridge.

Following a study on the long-term use of the downtown bridge, city staff recommend it be closed to vehicles for half of the year between May 1 and Oct. 31.

The recommendation is from a report that will come before the Civic Works Committee on June 13.

The report outlines three options for the bridge’s future including keeping the status quo, which allows for cyclists, pedestrians and eastbound traffic; closing the bridge to vehicles between May and October; and making the bridge pedestrian only.

Historically, the bridge was open to vehicle traffic in both directions until it was closed in 2013 over structural integrity issues. After reopening to all traffic following a rehabilitation completed in late 2018, a change was made to limit vehicle use to eastbound traffic only.

The bridge was once again closed to vehicles during the COVID-19 pandemic. It reopened in November 2021 despite a petition at the time calling for it to remain pedestrian-only.

A poll of 1,200 Londoners found strong opinions representing both sides of the question over whether to keep Blackfriars open to vehicle traffic.

Locals who spoke with Global News, however, were more temperate on the issue.

“Personally, I’ve walked this bridge for three years and never had a problem with any of the vehicles,” said Chris Collins, who walks the bridge five times a week.

“I’d be fine with the way it is, but I’d also not be upset if they switched it to (seasonal closures to traffic).”

Janet and Don Langford, a couple who lives near the bridge and walks it twice a day, also say they would be fine with any of the options up for consideration. But Janet says there could be a benefit to limiting cars to half the year.

“I think it would slow down the usage for the rest of year,” she said. “If it’s open all the time, people are going to get used to using it. But if it’s closed some of the time, they will have other options.”

Likewise, Moira McKee says having cars limited to half the year would be beneficial.

“I think it makes the most sense based on the amount of use, especially in the summer months with cyclists and people that are walking,” McKee said.

The report to councillors says all three options are feasible, with little difference in traffic disruptions between them.

“It is acknowledged that there will be some impacts for residents in the surrounding neighbourhood who drive needing to take a more circuitous route, however, there are also some benefits associated with lower traffic volumes on connecting streets,” the report reads.

The report adds that of the three options, keeping the bridge open half the year is the best compromise between keeping traffic access to the downtown while also aligning with the goals of the Climate Emergency Action Plan.

Should the committee and then council approve the recommended option, staff stay it would be implemented by spring 2024.

The Civic Works Committee on June 13 begins at 12 p.m. and will also feature a public meeting on the subject.