‘The Harrison Trimble Strawberry Anvil’ book inspires young writers

High school students from different corners of the country have collaborated on the creation of a book of poetry called The Harrison Trimble Strawberry Anvil.

Art Moore is the English language arts teacher at Harrison Trimble High School in Moncton, N.B., who spearheaded the book initiative. He said he hopes to encourage young authors to share their work and showcase their distinct perspectives.

“It’s a lot of fun because you get to collaborate with individuals from various backgrounds across the country,” said Moore.

For student Larissa Ferreira, a 16-year-old aspiring writer, holding the paperback edition of the book was a surreal experience. Ferreira said she had never shared her poetry, but now her words are forever preserved within the pages of a paperback. “That was my first poem that I actually wrote down and showed to other people,” she said.

The literary journal showcased the poetic talents of students from Harrison Trimble High along with Ontario counterparts at Abby Park High School in Oakville and McMaster University. Moore said he hopes that schools across the country will adopt a similar approach, empowering young authors nationwide.

The artwork for the book cover was created by 16-year-old student Shrika Janakiraman, who moved from India to Moncton in 2020.

Shrika said working on the book not only inspired her as an artist but also provided a platform for her to express herself and forge new friendships. “It was totally new because I had no idea how to behave, how to talk, and how to blend in. This project became an outlet for me to let my emotions out,” she said.

The project had even caught the attention of esteemed Canadian writers like Mark Sampson from Toronto, who wrote a fitting foreword. “A journal like the Strawberry Anvil is so critical in supporting student writers. Kudos to everyone involved for creating a space where student writing is taken seriously,” reads his quote written on the back of the book.

With 250 copies of the book ready for publication, the team intends to distribute them for free hoping to inspire young writers.