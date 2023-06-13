Woman, toddler killed in rural Manitoba rollover, RCMP say

See more sharing options

A 29-year-old woman and a three-year-old boy were killed in a rollover near Bloodvein First Nation, Manitoba RCMP say.

Police said the incident took place Monday afternoon on Rice River Road, south of Loon Straits, when the vehicle went off the road and rolled, killing two of the four occupants.

A 30-year-old man and an eight-year-old girl survived the crash, but were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

RCMP continue to investigate with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist.

