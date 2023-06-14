‘A bag of life:’ Ontario family hopes boy’s leukemia battle inspires blood donations

Send this page to someone via email

A family near Peterborough, Ont., can vouch for the importance of blood donations — and they can’t thank donors enough for saving their son’s life.

In May 2022, a week before his second birthday, Ezra Gulliver was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, a rare blood cancer in children, specifically in the bone marrow.

The diagnosis was earth-shattering news for Ezra’s parents, Lee and Marie. More so as the couple were expecting their third child.

“We knew immediately that our lives would never be the same,” said Lee.

After being airlifted to Sick Kids Hospital in Toronto, Ezra spent three months undergoing treatments including four rounds of chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant in September.

Throughout his chemotherapy sessions, he required about 25 blood plasma and platelet transfusions and hundreds of blood work tests, according to the family who lives in Millbrook, just south of Peterborough.

But the Gullivers credit those blood transfusions for giving Ezra a second chance at life.

“That literally kept him alive through his treatments,” said Marie.

Ezra has since returned home to reunite with his older brother Eli and new sister Emerald, born just two weeks after Ezra’s discharge from Sick Kids in late October.

"He's been able to live a life now."

However, Canadian Blood Services says Canada’s blood inventory is facing challenges. Usually blood donation appointments drop during the summer months, however, the organization says the lag has hit sooner this year.

Ezra at Toronto Hospital for Sick Kids where he underwent a bone marrow transplant, chemotherapy and over two dozen blood transfusions.

“We’re looking at numerous people that have cancer that need regular blood donations weekly and without them, they won’t survive,” said Jill Gemmiti, Canadian Blood Service’s community development manager in Peterborough.

“We need people to understand the importance of donating blood,” she said.

Nationally, Canadian Blood Services is seeking to fill 150,000 open appointments. On average, every minute someone in Canada requires blood, according to the non-profit charitable organization.

“When you see those blood packs come into the room, it’s just a bag of life,” said Lee.

This is why the Gullivers have launched a campaign through Canadian Blood Services during National Blood Donor Week. Dubbed “Ezra’s Journey,” the goal is to encourage 25 blood donations — the number Ezra received during his treatment.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the campaign had reached 16 donations. To sign up, or to contribute financially to support research, visit the Canadian Blood Service’s website.

“Your life can change in a moment with a diagnosis like this and the donation of blood is so crucial,” said Lee.

Now three years old, Ezra is still recovering from the extensive surgeries and chemotherapy but is growing stronger each day, says his mother. He remains under close monitoring and will require yearly checkups.

“He has a whole new immune system so that’s been a very long recovery,” she said. “He’s regaining his energy and strength and growing his hair back. So he’s doing quite well — he’s cancer-free.”

Marie says she hopes Ezra’s story can inspire and motivate others to donate blood or sign a bone marrow registry. He was featured in the 2023 calendar released by the Ontario Parents Advocating for Children with Cancer (OPACC), a charity that provides support for Ontario families with children diagnosed with cancer across Ontario.

“See his face and see that they can save lives,” she said.

— with files from Germain Ma, Global News Peterborough