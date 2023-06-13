Cambridge pair faces over 90 charges after buy-and-sell fraud investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A woman and man from Cambridge are facing more than 90 charges after Waterloo Regional Police say a number of scams were pulled off in the area over the past eight months.

According to police, the investigation is connected with 28 fraud offences in the Fiddlesticks neighbourhood between October 2022 and June 2023.

Most of the incidents were connected with buy-and-sell websites in which the victim would pay for an item and never get it.

In one incident last month, police were called about a fraud that they said occurred near Saginaw Parkway and Burnett Avenue.

The victim had agreed to buy a smartphone through a buy-and-sell website. A purchaser gave the money to the fraudsters, and in return received an empty box, police allege. The suspects would not return the funds, police say.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the investigation led them to a home near Saginaw Parkway and Burnett Avenue where they conducted a search on Monday while also arresting two people.

Police say a 37-year-old woman and 36-year-old man are facing over 90 charges, including conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, fraud under $5,000, possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000, false pretenses, and transportation fraud.