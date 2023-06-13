Menu

Comments

Crime

Owner tracks down stolen airpods, confronts suspect at Guelph shopping mall: police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted June 13, 2023 12:10 pm
New Guelph Police Cruisers.
New Guelph Police Cruisers. Guelph Police Service
A man from Guelph is facing charges after another man was able to track down his stolen Apple airpods.

Guelph Police Service was called to Stone Road Mall on Monday night.

Investigators say the owner of the airpods discovered they had been stolen from his vehicle earlier in the day, and was able to locate and confront an individual who was seen using them.

Investigators say the individual with the stolen earbuds was apprehended by mall security and later handed over to police.

The suspect was also found to be in possession of credit and debit cards that belonged to the rightful owner of the airpods; the cards had been used at several businesses in the city.

Investigators say the suspect was also found to be in breach of probation.

The 32-year-old is scheduled to appear in a Guelph court on July 25.

TheftGuelph NewsFraudGuelph crimeStolen PropertyGuelph Police ServiceStone Road MallAirPods
