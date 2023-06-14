‘I’m a little tired’: Beloved Montreal bookstore set to close after nearly 40 years

Send this page to someone via email

After almost four decades, a beloved and independent bookstore in Montreal’s Mile End is officially closing its doors at the end of July.

S.W. Welch’s display windows showcasing used books is a familiar front in the middle of St-Viateur Street, where it has become a mainstay of the bustling and ever-changing neighbourhood.

Owner Stephen Welch said he is retiring after nearly 40 years of hard work in the literary scene — though this time his shop’s impending closure is mainly on his own terms.

“I made a deal two years ago with the landlord, thinking I’ll probably be ready to go,” Welch said. “And I am ready to go. I’m a little tired.”

In March 2021, Welch and the landlord Shiller Lavy Realties came to an agreement after a contentious rent increase that nearly put the small bookstore out of business.

The original plan sparked backlash from Montrealers, ranging from customers to local authors like Heather O’Neill, who shared concerns and rallied to keep S.W. Welch open. It also sparked larger discussions about changes and gentrification in the neighbourhood.

Sitting behind the counter, Welch described the end of the establishment as a “confluence” between health issues and the end of the lease. Surprisingly, he added, there hasn’t been interest in taking over the shop.

“If I was otherwise healthier, I would still have to go because the rent is becoming too high here,” he said.

View image in full screen Stephen Welch of S.W. Welch says his favourite part about work has been speaking with his customers. Karol Dahl/Global News

His favourite part about his job was dealing with people and talking to them. Welch took interest in not only why they were selling their beautiful books, but also in their stories.

Welch’s business started out in 1984, with roots in Montreal’s West End. He then moved to St-Laurent Boulevard, where he spent 15 years.

The endless stacks and shelves of books eventually made their way to the final spot on St-Viateur Street, where the store has been located for more than 15 years.

“I’m happy in many ways but it’s making me anxious because it’s something I haven’t ever done before,” Welch said of retiring. “I have been working this job for 40 years.”

The devoted merchant has grown accustomed to heading to the store, getting to work and coming home year after year. Now, this will “all be gone.”

"I'll have to find something to fill my time. It will be a big hole for me."

Welch already has plans for the start of retirement, though. When he locks up for the last time, he will head to his home in New Brunswick to relax with his family and “slowly, sort of, get into it.”

“I can draw, I can paint, I can take photographs; so I’ll probably try some of that just to keep my creative side going,” he said.

— with files from Global News’ Karol Dahl and Alessia Simona Maratta