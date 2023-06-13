Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Blogs

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, June 13

By David Giles Global News
Posted June 13, 2023 11:11 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, June 13'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, June 13
WATCH: Smokey skies — Chantal Wagner has what you need to know in your Tuesday, June 13, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Physical activity and mental health, National Indigenous History Month and dealing with heat-related illness and exhaustion.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, June 13, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Exploring the benefits of fitness on mental health

June is men’s health month and Canadian men are being encouraged to become more physically active.

Eight out of 10 Canadian men say they believe physical activity has a positive effect on their mental health, but the most recent adult report card shows 88 per cent of adults are too sedentary.

TC Carling, president and CEO of the Canadian Men’s Health Foundation, discusses the effect exercise has on mental health and how people can get involved.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Exploring the benefits of fitness on mental health'
Exploring the benefits of fitness on mental health

Celebrating National Indigenous History Month in Saskatoon

June is National Indigenous History Month, with National Indigenous People’s Day falling on June 21.

It’s a time to learn about the unique history of First Nations, Inuit and Metis across the country.

Saskatoon Tribal Chief Mark Arcand joins Chris Carr to talk about the importance of the month, what he hopes people take away from it and how they can get involved.

Click to play video: 'Celebrating National Indigenous History Month in Saskatoon'
Celebrating National Indigenous History Month in Saskatoon

Staying healthy during extreme heat: Healthy Living

Trending Now

The month of June has been a toasty one so far with temperatures in the high 20s and low 30s across the province.

Story continues below advertisement

The hot temperatures can lead to heat-related illness and exhaustion.

Pharmacist Kelly Kizlyk joins Chantal Wagner to speak about the signs and symptoms of heat-related illness, along with treatment and prevention.

Click to play video: 'Staying healthy during extreme heat: Healthy Living'
Staying healthy during extreme heat: Healthy Living

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, June 13

Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, June 13.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, June 13'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, June 13
Mental HealthHealthy LivingGlobal News Morning SaskatoonSaskatoon Tribal CouncilPhysical ActivityMark ArcandHeat ExhaustionHeat-related IllnessNational Indigenous History MonthCanadian Men's Health Foundation
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content