Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, June 13

Send this page to someone via email

Physical activity and mental health, National Indigenous History Month and dealing with heat-related illness and exhaustion.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, June 13, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Exploring the benefits of fitness on mental health

June is men’s health month and Canadian men are being encouraged to become more physically active.

Eight out of 10 Canadian men say they believe physical activity has a positive effect on their mental health, but the most recent adult report card shows 88 per cent of adults are too sedentary.

TC Carling, president and CEO of the Canadian Men’s Health Foundation, discusses the effect exercise has on mental health and how people can get involved.

Story continues below advertisement

3:55 Exploring the benefits of fitness on mental health

Celebrating National Indigenous History Month in Saskatoon

June is National Indigenous History Month, with National Indigenous People’s Day falling on June 21.

It’s a time to learn about the unique history of First Nations, Inuit and Metis across the country.

Saskatoon Tribal Chief Mark Arcand joins Chris Carr to talk about the importance of the month, what he hopes people take away from it and how they can get involved.

4:02 Celebrating National Indigenous History Month in Saskatoon

Staying healthy during extreme heat: Healthy Living

The month of June has been a toasty one so far with temperatures in the high 20s and low 30s across the province.

Story continues below advertisement

The hot temperatures can lead to heat-related illness and exhaustion.

Pharmacist Kelly Kizlyk joins Chantal Wagner to speak about the signs and symptoms of heat-related illness, along with treatment and prevention.

4:26 Staying healthy during extreme heat: Healthy Living

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, June 13

Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, June 13.