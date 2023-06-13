Manitoba youth faces murder, sexual assault and robbery charges in Esterhazy, Sask. death

See more sharing options

A 17-year-old Manitoba resident is facing murder, sexual assault and robbery charges relating to a death in the Esterhazy, Sask., area back in February.

Esterhazy and Broadview RCMP said they got a call about a break and enter and a suspicious death on Feb. 10 at a home south of Stockholm and Esterhazy.

Police determined that three men broke into the home and a gun was fired.

One of the residents, a man, was found dead by police, and the other, a woman, was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Police say the attackers stole guns, electronics, jewelry, ammunition and the homeowner’s vehicle, which was found burnt a short distance away.

The 17-year-old was arrested in Winnipeg on Saturday and will appear in Yorkton Provincial court Tuesday morning.

The Saskatchewan RCMP said the investigation is ongoing.