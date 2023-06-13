Andlauer group buys Ottawa Senators for close to $1 billion: reports

See more sharing options

A group led by Toronto-based businessman Michael Andlauer has reached an agreement in principle to purchase the NHL’s Ottawa Senators for close to US$1 billion, according to media reports.

Andlauer is the sole owner of the Ontario Hockey League’s Hamilton Bulldogs and a minority owner of the Montreal Canadiens.

The 57-year-old is also the founder and chief executive officer of Andlauer Healthcare Group, which owns health-care supply chain companies, and the founder of Toronto-based merchant bank Bulldog Capital Partners.

Sportico and the Ottawa Sun first reported the sale.

The board of directors of Senators Sports & Entertainment initiated the process to sell the team last November after the death of owner Eugene Melnyk earlier that year.

Melnyk left the franchise to his daughters, Anna and Olivia.

A recent valuation by Forbes listed the Senators at $800 million, 24th out of the NHL’s 30 teams.