Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Witnesses sought after multiple trucks torched in Vaughan arsons: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 13, 2023 9:10 am
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

York Regional Police say they are appealing for witnesses after two arsons in Vaughan that saw multiple trucks either damaged or destroyed.

Police said the first incident happened early Friday in the area of Highway 50 and Rutherford Road.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at around 4:30 a.m. for a report of a truck fire.

Vaughan firefighters extinguished the blaze prior to police arrival and the cause of the fire wasn’t determined at the time.

Then on Sunday at around 3:30 a.m., emergency crews were called to the same location for multiple trucks with fixed trailers on fire. Nine vehicles were damaged, seven of which were completely destroyed, officers said.

Police said an investigation determined that an unknown male set fire to one of the trucks.

Story continues below advertisement

No injuries were reported in the incidents.

Police said they currently don’t have a description of the suspect and appealed to anyone with information or video footage from the area around the time of the incidents to come forward.

Click to play video: 'Man driving cargo van is Toronto’s latest homicide victim'
Man driving cargo van is Toronto’s latest homicide victim
CrimeYork Regional PoliceArsonVaughanYork Policevaughan crimeTruck firesHighway 50 and Rutherford Roadvaughan arsonsvaughan truck fires
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content