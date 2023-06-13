Witnesses sought after multiple trucks torched in Vaughan arsons: police

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say they are appealing for witnesses after two arsons in Vaughan that saw multiple trucks either damaged or destroyed.

Police said the first incident happened early Friday in the area of Highway 50 and Rutherford Road.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at around 4:30 a.m. for a report of a truck fire.

Vaughan firefighters extinguished the blaze prior to police arrival and the cause of the fire wasn’t determined at the time.

Then on Sunday at around 3:30 a.m., emergency crews were called to the same location for multiple trucks with fixed trailers on fire. Nine vehicles were damaged, seven of which were completely destroyed, officers said.

Police said an investigation determined that an unknown male set fire to one of the trucks.

No injuries were reported in the incidents.

Police said they currently don’t have a description of the suspect and appealed to anyone with information or video footage from the area around the time of the incidents to come forward.