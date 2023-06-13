Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in London, Ont. crash

See more sharing options

A pedestrian was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a serious collision in north London, Ont., on Monday night.

The collision involving the pedestrian at the intersection of Highbury Avenue North and Huron Street was reported at 10:50 p.m. Monday.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area and the intersection was closed in all directions for the initial investigation.

No updates on the status of the pedestrian’s injuries were available as of 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The investigation by London police’s traffic management unit is ongoing.

As of Tuesday morning, the intersection was open again in all directions.