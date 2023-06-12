E-bike rider taken to hospital after collision with cyclist in Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

An e-bike rider has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision with a cyclist.

Toronto police said a collision was reported around Queen Street West and Ossington Avenue on Monday evening.

Police said an e-bike rider and a cyclist were involved. The cyclist reportedly did not stay at the scene, while the e-bike rider was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Toronto paramedics told Global News the call came around 7:15 p.m.

The cyclist who allegedly left the scene is described as a man in his 60s. Police said he had grey hair and a grey beard; he wore a red jacket and had a black square delivery bag.

Part of Ossington Avenue north of Queen Street was closed after the collision.

