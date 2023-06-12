Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

E-bike rider taken to hospital after collision with cyclist in Toronto: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 12, 2023 9:59 pm
The rear of a Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
The rear of a Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An e-bike rider has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision with a cyclist.

Toronto police said a collision was reported around Queen Street West and Ossington Avenue on Monday evening.

Police said an e-bike rider and a cyclist were involved. The cyclist reportedly did not stay at the scene, while the e-bike rider was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Toronto paramedics told Global News the call came around 7:15 p.m.

The cyclist who allegedly left the scene is described as a man in his 60s. Police said he had grey hair and a grey beard; he wore a red jacket and had a black square delivery bag.

Part of Ossington Avenue north of Queen Street was closed after the collision.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Truck crash causes major delays on Gardiner Expressway during Monday morning commute'
Truck crash causes major delays on Gardiner Expressway during Monday morning commute
CrimeToronto PoliceTPSToronto CollisionQueen StreetOssington AvenueToronto cyclist
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content