Rain, thunderstorms, wind forecast for parts of B.C. as cold front approaches

Mother Nature appears set to give British Columbia a break from weeks of hot, dry conditions — but the shift in weather could bring new risks of its own.

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for the South Coast and much of the South and Central Interior, with a cold front set to sweep the province Tuesday.

Rain and thunderstorms are both forecast, along with strong winds.

“Rain and thunderstorms are expected to develop through the day, followed by gusty winds with the passage of the cold front,” the national weather and climate agency said.

“An upper level disturbance develops Tuesday night, bringing rain and a risk of thunderstorms to eastern regions of the Province from the BC Peace River area to the Kootenay. Gusty winds are likely to continue as well for the central interior and the North and South Thompson regions.”

Rains of between 15 and 25 millimetres are forecast for parts of the Interior, with winds gusting up to 60 kilometres per hour.

On the South Coast, northwest winds gusting up to 70 kilometres per hour are forecast starting Tuesday afternoon and subsiding early Wednesday morning.

While rain is desperately needed, particularly in B.C.’s Peace Region where crews are battling several massive wildfires, the prospect of strong winds could bring new challenges for firefighters.

Strong winds on Vancouver Island could also stoke the Cameron Bluffs wildfire which has forced the closure of Highway 4, isolating Port Alberni, Tofino and Ucluelet.

Thunderstorms pose their own fire risk, particularly given how dry the B.C. backcountry has become after weeks of little or no precipitation.

Severe thunderstorm watches were issued for the West Kootenay, Kootenay Lake, Slocan Lake and Arrow Lakes areas in B.C.’s southeast.