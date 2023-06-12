Menu

Crime

Police seek man on ‘numerous’ firearm, drug charges, including Brampton shooting

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 12, 2023 7:43 pm
Peel Regional Police are looking for a 33-year-old man from Vaughan, Ont. View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police are looking for a 33-year-old man from Vaughan, Ont. PRP / handout
Police in Brampton, Ont., are appealing to the public for help identifying a man officers say is wanted for attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and several gun and drugs-related offences.

In a news release, Peel Regional Police said the man was wanted in relation to a shooting in Brampton on Feb. 3, 2022.

Around 10:30 p.m. that night, police said a 33-year-old man was shot near Queen Street East and Rutherford Road in Brampton. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Now

Officers are looking for a 33-year-old from Vaughan in relation to the incident. The man is also wanted for “numerous” alleged drug and firearm offences.

An image was released.

CrimeShootingpeel regional policeVaughanPRPQueen StreetBrampton shootingRutherford Road
