Police seek man on ‘numerous’ firearm, drug charges, including Brampton shooting

Police in Brampton, Ont., are appealing to the public for help identifying a man officers say is wanted for attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and several gun and drugs-related offences.

In a news release, Peel Regional Police said the man was wanted in relation to a shooting in Brampton on Feb. 3, 2022.

Around 10:30 p.m. that night, police said a 33-year-old man was shot near Queen Street East and Rutherford Road in Brampton. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers are looking for a 33-year-old from Vaughan in relation to the incident. The man is also wanted for “numerous” alleged drug and firearm offences.

An image was released.