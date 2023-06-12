Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Kelowna, Penticton, Boundary areas

Send this page to someone via email

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the greater Kelowna, Penticton and Boundary areas of B.C. on Monday.

Environment Canada issued the warning Monday, stating that conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and heavy rain.

Heavy downpours, the national weather agency warned, can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

How long the warning will be in effect for remains to be seen.

Otherwise, however, weather is looking much cooler in the days ahead.

By Wednesday, Global News meteorologist Peter Quinlan said that the high temperature is expected to be only 21 C, and that cloud and potential showers will persist for the week ahead.