Nearly 70 wildfires burning across Ontario, 26 not under control

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s Ministry of Natural Resources says there are 68 wildfires burning across the north of the province.

A spokesperson says 26 of those fires are not under control, 18 are under control, 16 are being observed, and eight are being held.

Since Sunday, 14 new fires were discovered and eight were extinguished.

The ministry says there is heavy smoke across northeastern Ontario due to fires both in the province and in Quebec, with the smoke travelling as far north as Timmins and south past Sudbury and Parry Sound.

Most of northern Ontario is under a high or extreme risk of wildfires.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has urged people in every region of the province not to light camp fires.