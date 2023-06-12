Menu

Share

Canada

New tribute unveiled for George Dixon, the first Canadian to win a world boxing title

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 12, 2023 2:43 pm
We chat with the hosts of a new podcast called Africville Forever. The series unearths the story of the Black Canadian community of Africville, its birth, thriving community life and its tragic destruction – Jul 4, 2022
Share

A ceremony was held today on the Halifax waterfront to pay tribute to boxing great George Dixon, the first Black boxer and first Canadian to win a world title.

About 50 people were on hand at the Africville Museum as officials unveiled a plaque commemorating Dixon, a Nova Scotian who became one of the world’s top boxers in the late 1800s.

Born in 1870 in Africville, a once-thriving community in the north end of Halifax, Dixon was renowned for his stamina, speed and innovative training methods.

Despite widespread racial prejudice and discrimination, he won the bantamweight world title in 1890 and later moved up a weight class and won the featherweight title in 1891.

Dixon is credited with inventing shadow boxing, a training technique that is used to this day.

Story continues below advertisement

He is also known for his 1893 book, “A Lesson on Boxing,” which described his winning strategies and training regimen.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2023.

