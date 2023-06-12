Construction of new Brockville, Ont. public school underway

Send this page to someone via email

A new public school in Brockville, Ont., celebrated its construction with a sod-turning ceremony on Monday.

Construction on the project began in October, and it is expected to be open for students in September 2024.

The school is being built on a 14-acre site at 556 King St. West, located near the Brock Trail and St. Lawrence Park.

“This school will be a state-of-the-art building with lots of green space for students to learn and grow,” says Michel LaBonté, UCDSB Ward 5 Trustee.

“It’s an exciting project for not just the school board, but for the residents of Brockville too.”

The school will be one storey with the capacity for 504 students, and is expected to have about 440 students enrolled when it opens.

It will feature 17 classrooms, four kindergarten rooms, a resource room, a large gym, learning commons, and a room dedicated to delivering special education support.

Child care and EarlyON spaces will also be a part of the school.

There will also be a number of green initiatives such as electric vehicle charging stations and solar panels.

The project received $29.7 million in provincial funding from the Ministry of Education.

“I’m proud of our government’s historic investments in education across Ontario, and in particular, here in Brockville,” says Steve Clark, MPP for Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes.

“We look forward to working alongside the Upper Canada District School Board to ensure a state-of-the-art school facility that supports young people in our community and helps them reach their full potential.”

Upper Canada District School Board acquired the land in 2020, and the project went through a few phases before construction began in October 2022.