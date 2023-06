See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A body was recovered from the North Saskatchewan River about 83 kilometres northeast of Edmonton on Sunday afternoon.

It was discovered near Highway 855 and Victoria Trail, just south of Smoky Lake, Alta.

RCMP said officers from Smoky Lake and other first responders were on scene and in the water Sunday.

Formal identification has yet to take place.