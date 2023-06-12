Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigate ‘suspicious behaviour’ after driver approaches kids in Bracebridge

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted June 12, 2023 2:10 pm
Members of the Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP). View image in full screen
Members of the Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP). The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is asking for the public’s assistance in finding the driver involved in a “suspicious” encounter with two girls walking alone over the weekend.

Police received a call from a parent at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday who says her two daughters were approached by a person driving a black truck attempting to talk to them.

The parent told police that the male driver kept asking the sister if they were “OK” while they were walking on Wellington Street near Armstrong Street in Bracebridge.

The mom says the driver attempted to talk to the girls three times during their walk between the Rotary Centre and Monck Public School.

She told police her daughters were frightened and that they called a parent to pick them up.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the suspect did not get out of his vehicle and was described as a male with short dark hair and stubble on his face driving a black, four-door pickup truck with tools and boxes in the truck bed.

Trending Now

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the interactions or who may have home surveillance footage in that area to call police at (888)310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'North Vancouver RCMP investigating report of alleged child luring incident'
North Vancouver RCMP investigating report of alleged child luring incident
Child LuringOntario Provincal PoliceBracebridge OPPWellington StreetBracebridge OntarioSuspicious BehaviourArmstrong StreetBracebridge childrentruck approaches child
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content