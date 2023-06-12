Police investigate ‘suspicious behaviour’ after driver approaches kids in Bracebridge

Send this page to someone via email

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is asking for the public’s assistance in finding the driver involved in a “suspicious” encounter with two girls walking alone over the weekend.

Police received a call from a parent at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday who says her two daughters were approached by a person driving a black truck attempting to talk to them.

The parent told police that the male driver kept asking the sister if they were “OK” while they were walking on Wellington Street near Armstrong Street in Bracebridge.

The mom says the driver attempted to talk to the girls three times during their walk between the Rotary Centre and Monck Public School.

She told police her daughters were frightened and that they called a parent to pick them up.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the suspect did not get out of his vehicle and was described as a male with short dark hair and stubble on his face driving a black, four-door pickup truck with tools and boxes in the truck bed.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the interactions or who may have home surveillance footage in that area to call police at (888)310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.