Brake release causes school bus to hit Jackson Park building: Peterborough police

No injuries were reported after a school bus struck a building at Jackson Park in Peterborough, Ont., on Friday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, at around 9 p.m. June 9, officers responded to a crash at the gates of the park at the intersection of Parkhill and Monaghan roads.

Police located a school bus that had struck a building.

The investigation determined the bus’s parking brake had been released, causing the bus to roll down the hill into the building, police said.

“It’s believed an 11-year-old and a 12-year-old were involved,” police stated Monday.

No charges have been laid at this time, police said.