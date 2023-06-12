Brake release causes school bus to hit Jackson Park building: Peterborough police

No injuries were reported after a school bus struck a building at Jackson Park in Peterborough, Ont., on Friday evening.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, at around 9 p.m. June 9, officers responded to a crash at the gates of the park at the intersection of Parkhill and Monaghan roads.
Police located a school bus that had struck a building.
The investigation determined the bus’s parking brake had been released, causing the bus to roll down the hill into the building, police said.
“It’s believed an 11-year-old and a 12-year-old were involved,” police stated Monday.
No charges have been laid at this time, police said.
Trending Now
More on Crime
- Ex-Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon reportedly arrested
- Danny Masterson trial: Judge finds lawyers leaked info to Church of Scientology
- AI flags photo of gun, resulting in Paris Interpol investigation and Toronto man’s arrest
- Nova Scotia man charged with abduction of baby in connection with Quebec Amber Alert
Comments