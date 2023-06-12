Menu

Canada

Fundraising record hit for Saskatoon literacy through Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaign

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted June 12, 2023 12:14 pm
Tim Hortons makes donating to the Children's Hospital Foundation of Saskatchewan easy this week with Smile Cookies. View image in full screen
The Saskatoon Public Schools Foundation received over $150,000 through the Tim Hortons Smile cookie campaign. Eric Beck / Global News
More than $150,000 is going towards the Saskatoon Public Schools Foundation as part of the Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaign.

The foundation said 100 per cent of the proceeds from the cookie sales from May 1-7 went towards the Saskatoon Public Schools Foundation’s (SPSF) Early Learning Equal Start.

A record amount of $156,612.44 was raised in the campaign for SPSF, compared to 2022 when $139,000 was raised.

The Early Learning Equal Start campaign looks to raise money to help Grade 3 students reach Grade 3 literacy.

“We are so grateful to Saskatoon Tim Hortons in selecting SPSF as the Smile Cookie recipient. Supporting our youngest learners with extra resources gives them hope, ability and confidence, which is the best investment we can make for our city’s future,” said Zeba Ahmad, SPSF CEO.

“This is just another amazing example of our community making a difference for students, teachers, families and the entire region.”

Ahmad said 30 per cent of students in Saskatoon Public Schools will not achieve Grade 3 literacy by Grade 3.

“A child who cannot read by Grade 3 is four times less likely to graduate from high school. For every dollar invested in early years literacy initiatives, the economy gains $7.”

