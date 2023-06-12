How Montreal is trying to make streets and transit safer with new campaign

Send this page to someone via email

The city of Montreal has announced an initiative, working with public transit and local police to enhance safety on city streets.

The project in collaboration with the STM and the Montreal police (SPVM) is intended to tackle the growing problem of street harassment.

The five-week offensive aims to help the population recognize the existence of street harassment and condemn the act when witnessing it.

Colourful advertisements and posters with the slogan Witnesses Take Action will begin popping up throughout the 19 boroughs in areas like Metro stations, libraries and on the sides of buses.

“It is essential that all of our customers feel safe on the STM network and we know that street harassment can hinder the use of public transit for some people. By fighting against this phenomenon, we aim to make our services accessible and attractive to everyone,” said Marie-Claude Léonard, STM general manager.

[Harcèlement de rue🛑] Le @SPVM, la @MTL_Ville et la #STM lancent la campagne « Le harcèlement de rue, c’est non. Témoins, agissons. ». L'ensemble de la population montréalaise est invitée à faire sa part pour lutter contre ce phénomène. Infos ➡️ https://t.co/lQ4vGUVldd pic.twitter.com/t7ltcUxDTq — STM (@stm_nouvelles) June 12, 2023

A new interactive website has been launched to provide tools and information to help people learn what to do in certain tense situations.

The city classifies the term harassment as: any intrusive, insistent and unsolicited words, attitudes or behaviors perpetrated by strangers in public places, such as parks, bus stops, subways, bars or museums.

According to the city’s website, two out of three people have experienced some form of harassment.

The city says harassment can be as simple as whistling at a bystander in the street to as violent as hitting someone.

Many times harassment can be downplayed as simple rude gestures that may be seen on a daily basis.

When safe to do so, people witnessing harassment incidents are asked to get help, provide a distraction, document the situation and assist the victim.

“Street harassment is a phenomenon whose impact should not be underestimated. This campaign is important because it allows us to combine our efforts to denounce and prevent it,” said Anouk St-Ong, who is responsible for Urban Security Investigations Section with the SPVM.

“Whether you are witnesses or victims of street harassment, do not hesitate to make a report as soon as your feeling of safety is affected. The SPVM police officers are there to help you, said St-Onge.