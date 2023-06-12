Italian Day on the Drive returns after 3 years along with long-time performer

Send this page to someone via email

Commercial Drive was awash in red, white and green Sunday for the return of Italian Day on the Drive since it was sidelined during the pandemic.

All the trappings of the event were back from pasta eating contests to a fleet of food vendors and trucks to musical performances and fun for the whole family.

There were more than 150 street participants this year offering up a wide selection of fashion and flavour.

But the day is more than the music and food according to the event’s executive director, Brunella Gaudio.

“We’re celebrating the roots of the Italian-Canadian community here in Little Italy where after World War II, this was an enclave, a village,” Gaudio told Global News.

“And so we honor that and we honor all the contributions of the Italian-Canadians.”

Community organizers say this year’s renaissance theme is all about new beginnings and is an opportunity to enjoy the simple pleasures of community and life, especially after being absent for three years.

On Sunday, the 14-block extravaganza saw the typical car sounds replaced with music.

One of those musicians entertaining the crowds was Gianni Fuoco, who at 93, has been a headline act for over 60 years.

“Tacoma, Seattle, Winnipeg, Edmonton, Calgary,” Fuoco said, listing off where his vast musical career took him.

He also passed his musical gift to his kids.

“My son, my daughter, all musicians too,” Fuoco said proudly.

His son Federico said his father has performed at thousands of public and private events, leaving a lasting impression on many.

“They’ll say, do you know your father played at my wedding in 1969 or he played at my wedding in 1971?,” Federico explained.

His father started performing at some of the early celebrations in the 1960s after working for CN Rail in the late 1950s after coming to Canada.

Despite being 93, Gianni Fuoco says he’s not planning on slowing down, especially with the renaissance of an Italian Day homecoming.

“I feel like a million dollars. I feel good. Because, as I said, music is life,” Fuoco shared.

“As long as I can see and have power in my fingers, I’ll do it. God keeps my eyes open.”